Bye Bye 2020: From Demi Lovato’s messy split to Brad Pitt’s fling; These are the celeb breakups that shook us

We are looking back at all the major couples who called it quits this year. Scroll down for the most unexpected breakups this year that still have us shook to the core.

There’s no denying it: From global pandemic to social unrest and from economic recession to a polarizing presidential election, 2020 has been a tough year. Of course, amid the usual stresses of life and the extraordinary stresses of lockdown, many people have struggled to keep things together — things like their longtime relationships — and that includes some of Tinseltown’s most famous couples. While there weren’t a lot of celebrity “I dos” in 2020, there were plenty of “I don’t anymore." Here’s a roundup of some of the biggest names to part ways this year.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich:

The former couple had a whirlwind romance. Demi met Max Ehrich only three days before deciding to quarantine with him in March. While all was well for two months, after which they got engaged, the duo called it quits shortly after being engaged. The couple revealed their engagement in July 2020, but ended their relationship soon after, in a very messy manner.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson:

Miley Cyrus, 28, began dating Cody Simpson, 23, in fall of 2019, after divorcing Liam Hemsworth (and breaking up with girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter) earlier that year. But just before the young singers made it to the one-year mark, they split up in August. Following their breakup, during an Instagram Live, Cyrus addressed the news, saying, “Right now, two halves can't make a whole, and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we want to be, like everybody else at this age." She stressed that they would remain friends.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers:

In July, after 10 years of marriage, actor Armie Hammer, 34, and baker and TV personality Elizabeth Chambers, 38, parted ways. “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” they wrote in a pair of matching statements they shared on social media. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.” Hammer and Chambers have two children together, daughter Harper, 6, and son Ford, 3.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie:

Scott Disick, 37, began dating model Sofia Richie, 22, in 2017, but by 2020, their relationship was off and on ... and off again. Following a May breakup and a July reconciliation, the couple broke it off and moved on by August. According to People magazine, the pair had difficulty balancing their relationship with Disick’s “family life,” which includes the three children he shares with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock:

Kelly Clarkson, 38, filed for divorce from husband and former manager Brandon Blackstock, 44, in June, after nearly seven years of marriage. Months after the split was announced, Clarkson claimed in a court petition that Blackstock had operated illegally as her manager and demanded “unconscionable fees and compensation.” While the exes have ongoing legal proceedings pending, one issue has been settled, at least temporarily. In November, a California court awarded the singer, songwriter, “Voice” coach and talk show host primary custody of their two children, daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remy, 4.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart:

“Riverdale” stars and fan-favourite couple Lili Reinhart, 24, and Cole Sprouse, 28, broke up after three years together. Sprouse confirmed the news in an Instagram post, writing, "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love.”

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski:

Amidst legal battle with Angelina Jolie, in August 2020 it was reported that Pitt was dating the German model after they were spotted at Le Bourget airport outside of Paris. Pitt and Poturalski kept a low-profile as they made their way to the actor’s chateau in the South of France. Just two months later, however, US Weekly confirmed that Pitt and Poturalski called it quits. “Brad and Nicole have been over for a while now,” an insider revealed at the time. “They had a short-lived relationship that was never too serious.”

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevigne:

News broke in May that the couple, who were first spotted kissing in August 2018, had separated in early April, with a source telling People magazine, "Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now," adding, "Their relationship just ran its course."

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp:

The duo reportedly split after more than a year of dating. Us Weekly confirmed the breakup in April 2020 and noted that the couple was last photographed together in September 2019. Chalamet and Depp appeared to confirm their relationship when they were spotted kissing in public in October 2018.

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel:

Rihanna and her billionaire ex-boyfriend Hassan Jameel's breakup was first reported in January. The reason the two split after dating for three years was just that they weren't a good longterm match. As a source told People magazine, “Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship." Jameel is a Saudi businessman. Rihanna, of course, is a singer and beauty mogul who additionally runs two fashion brands.

