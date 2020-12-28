Bye Bye 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid; Couples who kept us busy during lockdown

Most of the year was spent indoors owing to the lockdown. While many turned towards binge-watching and TikTok for respite, a few Hollywood couples also helped us sail through lockdown a tad easier.

For most parts of the year, the world was under lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. While many were stranded in different cities, there were other lucky ones who were quarantining with their special someone. Alexa was probably playing "Stuck With U" by Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande! Anyway, though the restriction in movement, there were a few Hollywood couples that kept us entertained during the lockdown with their lockdown activities. While there were some who kept their pregnancy, cough Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner cough away from the spotlight, there were others who were channelling their inner Masterchef like Joe Jonas.

As the year comes to an end, we look back at a few couples who spent the lockdown together and gave us something to talk.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber:

Like every 20 something during the lockdown, the Biebers turned towards TikTok to keep themselves busy through the lockdown. As a result, the couple dropped a few dance videos where it was either one of them or it featured both of them. It peaked when Justin involved his siblings as well. Check out a few videos below:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello:

The lovebirds quarantined in Miami, USA, together. From time to time, the duo would give us glimpses of their lockdown activities, which included cooking for each other, turning towards music for respite and even grabbing coffees in their indoor outfits. Who could forget the photo of the two walking like zombies and freaking fans out only to find out that the duo was meditating! These events gave us a glimpse of their lives away from the spotlight.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner:

The news of the lockdown came around the same time as reports revealing that the Game of Thrones star was pregnant. The confirmation of the news remained under the dark for months due to the lockdown. While fans wondered if the couple were preparing for parenthood, the duo kept the pregnancy reports aside with their hilarious TikTok videos, spilling the "tea" and experimenting with different social media filters. Sophie eventually debuted her baby bump during a stroll with the Jonas Brothers singer by her side.

and Nick Jonas:

From one Jonas brother to another, Nick Jonas spent the quarantine with Priyanka Chopra in the US and the duo packed in the romance. The couple enjoyed date nights, exercised together, while PeeCee also hosted her mini-MET Gala with her niece. While they kept themselves busy with all kinds of activities, including work, Priyanka and Nick also adopted a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue whom they named as Panda.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid:

The biggest surprise during the lockdown came from Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid who revealed they were expecting their first baby. The news sparked around Gigi's birthday when fans noticed that her birthday celebrations possibly doubled up as a gender reveal party. Soon after, the news of Gigi's pregnancy made the headlines and Yolanda Hadid eventually confirmed the same. While Gigi kept her pregnancy low, she did hold our attention with her voice supporting the Black Lives Movement while flaunting the baby bump during a live session.

