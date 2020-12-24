Bye Bye 2020: Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid to Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner; Couples who embraced parenthood this year

2020 was a year of quarantine for the entire world and many celebrity couples like Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner became first-time parents to tiny munchkins.

2020 was a very bad year for the entire globe, owing to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. However, one positive aspect that could be looked at is how it enabled families into a close quarter and plenty of free time to spend together. Moreover, celebrity couples went through their share of falling in and out of love, getting engaged or married or pregnant or welcoming a new addition to the family and even breaking up, ending engagements or getting divorced.

There were many celebrity couples who became first-time parents in 2020, most of which have chosen to shield their kids from the public eye (some haven't even revealed their baby's name yet!). On one hand, we had Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcoming their baby girl in September while married couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their daughter Willas Jonas in July. It was indeed a year of tiny munchkins being added to the mix with some surprise revelations as well!

Check out five famous celebrity couples who embraced parenthood for the first time in 2020 below:

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

On September 24, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid revealed to the world on Instagram that they had welcomed their first child, a baby girl over the weekend with reports suggesting the exact date to be September 19. "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together. x," an overwhelmed Zayn had penned while an emotional Gigi wrote, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love." Zayn and Gigi have refrained from revealing baby ZiGi's face and name so far but the new momma has been sharing cute snaps with her daughter, shielding her in clever ways.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

On July 22, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their first child, a baby girl, who they named Willa Jonas. It didn't go unnoticed that the couple never officially revealed the pregnancy to the world (except for the occasional strolls in LA which confirmed the news!) and continue to keep mum about baby Willa. However, the Game of Thrones star has been sharing many throwback snaps from her pregnancy where she's seen proudly flaunting her baby bump.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara

It was back in September, at the 2020 Zurich Film Festival, when Gunda director Victor Kossakovsky revealed that Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara had welcomed their first child, a baby boy, who they named River Phoenix, after the Oscar-winning actor's late brother. "He just got a baby by the way. A beautiful son called River," Kossakovsky disclosed. Joaquin and Mara haven't officially announced baby River's arrival as of yet.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

On August 27, through UNICEF, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom revealed to the world that they had welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, who they named Daisy Dove Bloom. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple had shared in their statement. Perry and Bloom have also refrained from sharing Daisy's face but the new momma has spoken candidly about her pregnancy and being a mother in various interviews.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

On July 31, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child, a baby boy, who they named Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev. "7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," the ecstatic new momma had penned on Instagram. Since Matteo's arrival, Nikki and Artem have been treating fans with the cutest selfies of her son.

