Sandra Bullock sees daughter Laila as future US president someday; Says ‘That’s just a fact’

The Proposal star Sandra Bullock recently got candid about the aspirations she has for her daughter Laila. For the unversed, the mom of 2 adopted a son Louis in 2010, and daughter Laila in 2015. While talking to People magazine, Sandra said: “I love who they are. Every day I get to see who they are. I am one of the lucky individuals that gets to be around my children all the time and see who they get to grow up and be. And who they’re growing up to be, I couldn’t be more proud of,” Bullock added. Her 8-year-old daughter, she continued, “is going to be president of the United States! That’s just a fact.”

Joking about her own presence in their lives, she said her kids view her as ”just the mom,” “when I’m gone, I’m missed, when I’m there, I’m annoying, and that’s exactly the way it should be.” When asked if her kids think of her a “cool mom,” she said: “No, not at all. Not unless I bring home some kind of treat. Last night I came home with donuts. I was so incredibly cool at that moment!”

Back in December 2018, Bullock expressed how lucky she feels to be able to choose how her family looks like. "We're very lucky that we get to live in this moment in time where we get to choose what our family looks like, and I got to do that in real life," she told People at the time.

