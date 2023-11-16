Cailee Spaney reveals THIS person sat next to her during Priscilla's Venice Film Festival Screening

Cailee Spaeny, the talented American actress known for her roles in films like Pacific Rim Uprising, Bad Times at the El Royale, and The Craft: Legacy, recently made her first appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During her conversation with Jimmy, she shared her experience working on the film Priscilla, where she portrays Priscilla Presley. Cailee Spaeny, also shared her experience of going to the Venice Film Festival. Read the article to find the most amusing thing that happened at the festival with Spaeny.

A star-studded Venice Film Festival

Jimmy inquired about Cailee's experience at the Venice Film Festival, where she received a standing ovation for her performance. Cailee described it as a dream come true, with the grandeur of the festival, red carpets, and paparazzi. She said, “I was so nervous about watching myself on screen for two hours which is weird but at the last minute Sofia Coppola (director) convinced me to do it.”

But what will amaze you even more is the surprise seating arrangement. As Cailee took her seat, she found herself sitting next to none other than Priscilla Presley, the woman she portrays in the film. Cailee humorously called it "one of the most out-of-body experiences" of her life.

What was Priscilla’s reaction after watching the film

Jimmy was curious about Priscilla Presley's reaction to the film. Cailee said, "So the first time she turned to me and said that she liked the performance and she got to watch her life through the movie which is like the best review I could receive.” It was a heart-warming moment for Cailee to receive such positive feedback from the woman she portrays.

Cailee even shared her pre-filming experience of meeting Priscilla Presley. She described doing road trips to Graceland with Priscilla's family and the surreal feeling of meeting her idol in person. She expressed, “I had all these questions planned for Priscilla Presley but when she walks in the doors and everything goes out of your head. I could not get words out of my mouth.”

Spaeny, who has also appeared in TV series like Devs, Mare of Easttown, and The First Lady, is set to portray Priscilla Presley in the upcoming film Priscilla, scheduled for release in November 2023.

