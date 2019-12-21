WWE News: Cain Velasquez booked for WWE Royal Rumble 2020? Find Out

It is happening! Cain Velasquez, who basically vanished from the wrestling scene following his embarrassing defeat to Brock Lesnar, is all set to get back in the ring for some more jaw-breaking action. Cain has been booked for an appearance at WWE Royal Rumble 2020. While there hasn’t been any official announcement about what he will be doing at Rumble, according to a report by Lords of Pain, the two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion is likely to feature in the 30-man Royal Rumble Match.

The legendary American wrestler has been signed for WWE's first pay-per-view of 2020, scheduled to take place in Houston's Minute Maid Park on January 26, 2020, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported. Cain was reportedly supposed to go through a major reconstructive knee surgery after his match with Brock Lesnar and the operation would have made him stay away from the wrestling ring for at least six months. However, the fact that he is set to appear at the Rumble confirms that he in fact did not go through a surgery.

Earlier this year, the wrestler signed a multi-year deal and made his in-ring debut at Crown Jewel on October 31, in Saudi Arabia. Cain ended up losing the particular match to his rival and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Velasquez has been sparking comeback rumours ever since his big loss and the fans are expecting a rematch between the two iconic wrestlers. Are you excited to see the mixed martial arts champion in the Royal Rumble match next year? Let us know in the comments section below.

