Caitlyn Jenner addresses her feud with Ellen DeGeneres: I could’ve handled couple of things differently

Caitlyn Jenner brought up her famed rivalry with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday's Big Brother VIP finale. In a previously unreleased video, the 72-year-old stated she even attempted to prevent her children and stepchildren from appearing on her talk programme as a form of revenge for the pair's public spat.

"I did go on (the show), and then I blasted her a*s" she says in the video, as per Daily Mail, adding that she phoned her then-wife, Kris Jenner, and asked if they should prohibit 'any of the kids from being on Ellen.' Caitlyn claims Kris was not a fan of the idea, and she later changed her mind. However, with ex-wife Kris, she has two biological kids, Kendall Jenner, 25, and Kylie Jenner, 24, as well as four stepchildren, Kim Kardashian, 41, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Rob Kardashian, 34.

After transitioning, the American television celebrity appeared on the renowned Ellen show hosted by the talk show presenter in 2015. She acknowledged to Ellen that she had previously been reluctant to embrace gay marriage, causing the comedian to label her guest's beliefs as "confusing" in a subsequent interview with radio host Howard Stern. Caitlyn subsequently said that Ellen's remarks "alienated" her from the LGBTQ+ community.

"Looking back on it, I could've handled a couple of things a little bit differently," Caitlyn admitted on Big Brother VIP. "Because I didn't think she'd respond the way she did. And then she goes to me, "Well it sounds like you're really not for it (pro gay marriage)". And I said, "No, I just said I'm for gay marriage." "The next week, she goes on Howard Stern's radio show and says I was against gay marriage, and absolutely burnt my a*s. And so, in the media, I got really tough on her," Caitlyn said. However, In order to make her opinion clear, the former athlete wrote in a blog post in September 2015 that 'everyone should be able to marry the person they love.'

