Caitlyn Jenner ANNOUNCES run for California governor; Preaches being a ‘honest leader with a clear vision’

Caitlyn Jenner finally officially announced that she will be running for governor in California. Scroll down to see what she said with her announcement.

Former KUWTK star and athlete, Caitlyn Jenner is running for a very high office! Amid much speculation and conflicting reporting, the 71-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV alum and former Olympian revealed on April 23 that she is in fact filing paperwork to run for Governor of California. “I’m in! California is worth fighting for,” she announced, asking followers to click the link in her bio to follow or donate to her campaign. “California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision,” she said in a statement via press release through TMZ.

“I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality,” she continued. “As Californians, we face a now-or-never opportunity to fundamentally fix our state before it’s too late. Taking on entrenched Sacramento politicians and the special interests that fund them requires a fighter who isn’t afraid to do what is right. I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom‘s disastrous time as governor.”

“Small businesses have been devastated because of the over-restrictive lockdown. An entire generation of children have lost a year of education and have been prevented from going back to school, participating in activities, or socializing with their friends. Taxes are too high, killing jobs, hurting families, and putting an especially heavy burden on our most vulnerable people,” she said. “This isn’t the California we know. Gavin Newsom‘s California, where he orders us to stay home but goes out to dinner with his lobbyist friends.” “In the next few weeks, I will meet with Californians from across the state-from the North Bay to the Central Valley to Orange County and San Diego-to hear their voices and finally get this state moving in the right direction,” she continued.

