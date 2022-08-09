Caitlyn Jenner congratulates 'strong' & 'amazing' Khloe Kardashian after the birth of her baby boy

Caitlyn Jenner is all about supporting Khloe Kardashian. After the Good American founder welcomed her second child on Friday. Jenner celebrated her stepdaughter as she took to Twitter and posted a congratulatory note for Khloe. The 72-year-old retired athlete wrote, "Congratulations major @khloekardashian!" The KUWTK alum had her first baby boy via surrogate alongside her ex Tristan Thompson.

Jenner went on in her tweet, "I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!" With the news of Khloe having another child with Tristan who has been known on the Internet for cheating on the Revenge Body host for a long time, Jenner's heartwarming note seemed to be commenting on her recent status as a single mom as Khloe cut all romantic ties with Thompson after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with model Maralee Nichols while he was apparently trying to mend things with Khloe.

At the end of last year, Tristan confirmed on his Instagram that he had been with the model and had fathered son Theo Thompson which was a complete shock to Khloe who knew nothing of the situation before it all went down. While the Thompson's paternity scandal took off on the internet it was disclosed that Nichols had her child in December 2021, a month after Khloe's second child with the pro basketball player was conceived. According to reports, after the paternity scandal took place she decided to raise her child on her own though now new reports suggest that Tristan has been a part of the family but only on co-parenting terms as Khloe is rumoured to be dating a real estate giant.

