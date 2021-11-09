Caitlyn Jenner on current relationship with ex Kris Jenner: Not as good as it should be

Caitlyn Jenner claims she isn't as close to Kris Jenner as she would like to be eight years after their divorce. During Monday's Big Brother VIP show, the former Olympian, 72, discussed the status of their relationship.

"From my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be," Caitlyn told one of her housemates in a clip obtained by the Daily Mail. "I don't have any hard feelings towards her. We did a great job and this and that. Yeah, I wish it was closer, but it's not." After being asked if Kris, 66, has "misgivings" about her, Caitlyn replied, "I think that's an understatement." As per PEOPLE, Caitlyn openly disclosed her transgender identity in 2015, two years after she and Kris announced their divorce after 22 years of marriage. Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24, are their kids.

However, Kris further said as per PEOPLE, "But yeah, I mean, our relationship is okay. But it's not — I think it could be better, just because of the kids," she continued. "That's always the way when you have that. It's all about how the mother and father get along together. Is it easy, is it good when they see each other? Is there any tension?"

Meanwhile, after Caitlyn's book was released in 2017, the former marriage went through a period of estrangement. Caitlyn claimed in The Secrets of My Life that Kris knew more about her gender dysphoria than she claims, and both Kris and her children have admitted that the book caused a rift in the family for a time.

