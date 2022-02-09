Caitlyn Jenner gives an update on Kylie Jenner and her new 'bundle of joy': Everybody's doing good

Kylie Jenner's second kid, a boy, was born last week. Caitlyn Jenner, a delighted mom and grandmom has now revealed that her daughter is 'doing great' following the delivery, adding, 'The family is growing'

Caitlyn Jenner revealed her 19th grandchild during a February 9 interview with Good Morning Britain, about a week after the beauty mogul announced the birth of her and Travis Scott's second child. Caitlyn confirmed Kylie had a baby boy and said, "They're great. Kylie's doing great, everybody's doing good." However, Kylie confirmed on February 6 that her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster had officially became a big sister.

Kylie announced her pregnancy with a black-and-white snapshot of the newborn's hand being held by Stormi and captioned it "2/2/22." Friends and family went to social media to celebrate the birth of their newest bundle of joy after seeing her wonderful post. Meanwhile, as per E! News, Caitlyn sounded hesitant to drop the beans when questioned more about the birth of her 19th grandchild and whether she had met the tot, as she said, "Oh, we're going there! Yes I have." She said that she was concerned about disclosing too much about the Kardashian/Jenner family as she added, "I've got to be very quiet, I’ve got to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family."

The Life of Kylie actress announced in early September that she was expecting her second child, a little more than three years after Stormi was born. Kylie offered viewers an up-close-and-personal look at her pregnancy journey in a 90-second Instagram clip, featuring heartwarming images of her announcing the joyous news to her mother. There's no question that Kylie and Travis, who had their first child together in February 2018, are ecstatic about the thought of having another child.

