Caitlyn Jenner HINTS at 19th grandchild amid Kourtney Kardashian & Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy rumours

Caitlyn Jenner has recently hinted at one of her children expecting a baby! The KUWTK alum, 71, has opened up to becoming a grandparent for the 19th time. According to TMZ, via US Weekly, the Jenner dad has teased about one of her children being pregnant amid the internet going crazy over Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker.

Caitlyn has previously mentioned in an event at The Toy Story in Quincy that she wants 30 grandchildren. However, as per TMZ, via US Weekly, the Jenner member is already getting excited about a 19th one. Apparently, Caitlyn has mentioned that there is one ‘in the oven.’ The Kardashian-Jenner clan have many children, starting from Kourtney’s oldest Mason, 11 to Kim Kardashian’s youngest Psalm West. The sisters, who never shy away from boasting about their family, make sure that their kids grow up together as well.

During an appearance in Carlos Watson Show in November 2019, Caitlyn revealed that her grandchildren call her ‘boom boom,’ while adding that the name was the easiest for them to say. Even in October 2020, via US Weekly, she poked fun at her children who “don’t play around” when it comes to having children and creating a huge family. However, Kourtney has recently denied the rumours that were floating around of her having a kid with boyfriend Travis Barker.

Eagle-eyed fans were also interested to know whether Kris Jenner’s youngest daughter Kylie Jenner was pregnant for the second time. Kylie had also previously expressed that she was willing to have more children. Hence, fans have taken it up on themselves to scrutinize whether Kylie is indeed pregnant or not, but the Kylie Skin founder hasn’t confirmed or denied the rumours yet.

