Caitlyn Jenner jokes daughter Kendall Jenner needs to 'put something more on' after her recent post

Caitlyn Jenner jokes about Kendall Jenner's outfit and asks her to put on more clothes after her recent post in a cheetah print bikini.
Kendall Jenner turned up the heat on her Instagram handle when she posted breathtaking pictures of herself in a cheetah print bikini for the promotion of KENDALL X KYLIE makeup collab. "Wearing KENDALL X KYLIE makeup collab and not much else," Kendall Jenner captioned her Instagram post and set her Instafam emptying their stash of fire emojis and heart emojis on her pictures. Kylie shared 5 pictures of herself flaunting her drop-dead-gorgeous looks.

While the rest of the world can't stop praising Kendal, Caitlyn Jenner who was previously Bruce Jenner is back with his father duties warning Kendall to put on more clothes. Caitlyn Jenner joked and wrote, "Put something more on, loving this collab @kendalljenner love you baby! Killing it! @kyliecosmetics" on Kendall's post. Caitlyn Jenner has been extremely close to Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. A few days ago, the doting daughters hailed Caitlyn for coming out as a transgender woman as they spoke about the Pride Month. 

Caitlyn Jenner (Bruce Jenner) previously revealed that he sat down with each child and spoke to them personally about his gender orientation. His daughters too spoke about their bond. "When my dad came out as transgender, our relationship grew. She could finally be honest with me. We could talk about deep emotions she was feeling through that time. Growing up my dad was not usually one to talk about her feelings so that was a big step for us," Kendall told People magazine.

