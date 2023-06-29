Caitlyn Jenner pens a heartfelt birthday message for stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian; Wins internet

Khloe Kardashian, the reality tv star who is best known for her appearance on The Kardashians show, celebrated her 39th birthday on June 28, Wednesday. The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan wished the socialite on the special occasion, with lovely social media posts. However, what caught our eye is Caitlyn Jenner's lovely birthday message for her stepdaughter. Now, it has been confirmed that Caitlyn Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, who had major differences earlier, have buried the hatchet and are currently on good terms.

Caitlyn Jenner's birthday message for Khloe Kardashian

The former Olympic gold medal winner, who later established herself as one of the most famous transgender media personalities in the world, shared a lovely throwback picture from Khloe Kardashian's wedding to wish her on her birthday. In the picture, Khloe looks drop-dead gorgeous in her white wedding gown and flowers in her hand. Caitlyn, on the other hand, is seen in his former identity of Bruce Jenner, in the picture. The doting stepparent also shared a heartfelt note for her stepdaughter, reflecting on parenthood, and the promise he made to Khloe's father, late Robert Kardashian.

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian Being your stepfather was, and is, one of the best things that I was ever blessed with by your mother. I promised your father that I would do my best to always be there for you kids and I know I haven't been perfect but I will always love you and you are forever in my heart. I hope your day is filled with love, your kids, and happiness," reads Caitlyn Jenner's Instagram post. Later, she also shared a lovely childhood picture of Khloe, with her daughter Kendall Jenner, in her Insta story. Khloe, on the other hand, reshared the post with a caption that reads: "I love you."

Check out Caitlyn Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's Instagram posts below:

About Caitlyn Jenner

The former Olympian, who was earlier named Bruce Jenner got married to Kris Jenner in April 1991, a month after her divorce from Robert Kardashian. Kris already had four children from her previous marriage, including Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob. The former couple was married for 24 years, and welcomed two daughters - Kylie and Kendall, together. Bruce aka Caitlyn, on the other hand, was married twice before and has three sons and a daughter from her previous marriages. She parted ways with Kris in October 2013 and later opted to undergo a gender change.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian receives touching posts from family on 39th birthday: 'Definition of love, strength, light'