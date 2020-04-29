Caitlyn Jenner is a proud mom as Kylie Jenner buys a mansion worth USD 36.5 million in Los Angeles

Caitlyn Jenner is proud of Kylie Jenner as the 22-year-old recently bought a mansion worth USD 36.5 million all on her own.

Caitlyn Jenner is proud of her daughter Kylie Jenner who has been declared as the youngest self-establish billionaire for the second time. The 70-year-old thinks that her daughter is extremely smart to own more than one mansion all on her own. Kylie Jenner has recently bought a mansion in Los Angeles which is worth USD 36.5 million. The seven-bedroom estate in Holmby Hills is nothing less than a dream! Kylie has often given a glimpse of her lavish mansion in her Instagram stories and it looks surreal.

According to Hollywood Life, a source says, "Caitlyn thinks the property is a very sound investment and loves that Kylie has been able to buy this new dream home all on her own." Complimenting her 22-year-old, Caitlyn says, "Cait’s really proud of how Kylie spends her money. She’s very responsible and sensible with it." Apparently, Kylie gets her smartness from her mommy Caitlyn herself.

The source informed, "Kylie always asks for Cait’s opinion and advice, and Cait always encourages her to invest her money wisely." Caitlyn is a proud mom not only because of the fact that her daughter Kylie is extremely rich but also because she's wise and secured. "She loves knowing that Kylie has enough money to last a lifetime, that gives her a great deal of comfort," the source added.

"She’s literally been cheering her on since the day she was born. When Kylie was growing up Cait was so hands-on, taking her to school, taking her to all her activities. Kylie used to play a lot of sports and Cait never missed a game. They were so close and that hasn’t changed a bit," the source told about Caitlyn and Kylie's bond.

