Caitlyn Jenner REACTS to Kanye West’s mental breakdown: I’ve kind of just watched it go down

Caitlyn Jenner recently got candid and shared her thoughts on Kanye West’s mental breakdown after revealing that she wants to be the rapper’s running mate in the 2020 US presidential elections.
19696 reads Mumbai Updated: August 3, 2020 08:36 pm
In a recent interview with Good Morning Britain, Caitlyn Jenner was asked about Kanye West’s situation after the rapper went on a bizarre Twitter rant and isolated himself at his Wyoming ranch. “Honestly, I don’t know. Since all of this has come down, I’ve kind of just watched it go down. He’s living in Wyoming,” Caitlyn said when asked about Kanye. “I wish him well. He’s a really good guy.”

 

She went on to say, “He’s been the most kind, loving human being and so good to me throughout the years and he’s been the best friend,” Caitlyn continued. “He’s extremely supportive.” Caitlyn was also asked if Kanye would make a good president and she responded, “I can’t even go there – we’re living in such a political environment. I don’t even want to talk about politics anymore.” Caitlyn used to be married to Kris Jenner, who is Kanye‘s mother-in-law.

 

See her full interview below:

 

Last month, Caitlyn revealed that she wants to be Kanye’s Vice President if he takes the US President’s office. "I texted him and said "Can I be your Vice President," the 70-year-old told TMZ. When asked by the publishing house if she was serious about her own plans for power, Cait added: "We’ll see! What a combination!"

 

Tell us what you think about Kanye West's presidential fate in the comments section below.

 

ALSO READ: After Kanye West's rant, Caitlyn Jenner REVEALS she wants to be rapper’s Vice President in Presidential run

Credits :Good Morning Britain, Getty Images, TMZ,Youtube

