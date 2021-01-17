Caitlyn Jenner to replace Kim Cattrall as Samantha in Sarah Jessica Parker starrer Sex and the City reboot?

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly in the lead to replace Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in the highly-anticipated Sex and The City reboot Just Like That.

Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly in talks to star in the highly-anticipated Sex and The City reboot Just Like That alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. If you missed it, the news of the dramatic comeback of the series and film was announced just last week. With the OG cast Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon reprising their roles of Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbs. The Instagram post by Parker also confirmed that Kim Cattrall who played Samantha will not be joining the new show.

Now, it’s being reported that the former athlete and KUWTK star Caitlyn is being offered a cameo in the hit show. According to the Mirror UK, with an aim to boost the diversity of the show, the makers are doing everything they can to make the show more inclusive.

It’s believed Caitlyn, who is transgender, would be a perfect new addition to the cast. An insider from HBO told the British tabloid that Caitlyn has been in the news on and off for over 50 years, and everyone thinks she’s really perfect for an appearance. The source added that the studio wants new faces for the show, but they want people viewers actually know and care about too. Last year in an interview with Grazia, Cynthia Nixon confessed that the lack of diversity in Sex And The City ‘troubled’ her.

