  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Caitlyn Jenner reportedly has ‘no plans’ to reach out to Kanye West ahead of her run for California governor

According to a recent report, Caitlyn Jenner, who is running for the governor of California, may not reach out to Kanye West. Check out the details.
3447 reads Mumbai
Caitlyn Jenner reportedly has ‘no plans’ to reach out to Kanye West ahead of her run for California governor Caitlyn Jenner reportedly has ‘no plans’ to reach out to Kanye West ahead of her run for California governor
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Caitlyn Jenner had announced she was running for the governor of California a few months after Kanye West expressed his desire to run in the 2020 presidential election on his personal Twitter handle. While both celebrities have strong interests in politics, a report by HollywoodLife suggests that the Olympic gold medalist would not be reaching out to the rapper ahead of her run for governor. According to the news report, a source close to Caitlyn has shared details about the same.

The insider shared that the two allegedly are not speaking to each other anymore and Caitlyn has ‘no plans’ to an endorsement from the musician. “Caitlyn and Kanye don’t really speak anymore, so she has no plans to reach out to Kanye for an endorsement of her run for governor,” the source told the outlet. The insider also shared that the two had good relations with one another. However, Kanye’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian has ‘affected’ their bond and it became difficult for the family as they didn’t want to ‘pick sides’.

“They have always had respect for one another, but Caitlyn wants to ensure she doesn’t overstep any boundaries with Kim. Divorce changed things between them,” the source added. During an interview with CBS on May 26, Caitlyn had talked about not wanting any of her family members to be involved in showing her support publically. “I did speak with all my children and I said, ‘Hey, I don’t want one tweet, I don’t want you—this is my deal,’” she said.

Also Read| Kanye West taking things slow with Irina Shayk? Duo reportedly 'just enjoying each other's company'

Credits :HollywoodLifegetty images

You may like these
Kanye West taking things slow with Irina Shayk? Duo reportedly 'just enjoying each other's company'
Kanye West dated Irina Shayk before Kim Kardashian? Rapper reportedly pursued the model 'long time ago'
KUTWK Series Finale: Kim Kardashian REVEALS going to a therapist and feeling lonely in Kanye West marriage
Kanye West 'pursued' Irina Shayk few weeks ago; Report reveals there's definite 'interest from both sides'
Kanye West celebrates 44th birthday with Irina Shayk amid dating rumours; Duo vacationing together in France
Kim Kardashian says she'll love Kanye West 'for life' in a special birthday message; DEETS inside
close