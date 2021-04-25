Caitlyn Jenner responds to Joy Behar's apology for repeatedly misgendering her: I’m not about cancel culture

After being misgendered by Joy Behar on The View, Caitlyn Jenner has reacted to the sensitive matter. Take a look at what she has to say.

Caitlyn Jenner, who recently announced that she is running for governor in California, has responded to ABC’s daytime The View’s host Joy Behar after being repeatedly misgendered by her on ABC’s daytime talk show. In a discussion on Friday, Behar referred to Jenner as “he” throughout the segment. The latter, who is an Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete and a popular TV personality, publicly came out as a trans woman in 2015 and since then has been very vocal about trans lives.

After the show went live, Behar received a lot of backlash for using the wrong gender while addressing Jenner. The host apologized for the same by saying, “I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night.” She also added that she had no intention of mixing up and that she tried to rectify it. An insider from the talk show told the New York Post, “This was not political or her taking a dig.” In her reply to Behar, the 71-year-old tweeted, “Don’t sweat it, Joy Behar,” and accepted her apology by adding, “I’m not about cancel culture. I know where your heart is. California has bigger issues than pronouns.”

Take a look at Caitlyn Jenner’s reply to Joy Behar:

Don’t sweat it, @JoyVBehar. I’m not about cancel culture. I know where your heart is. California has bigger issues than pronouns. https://t.co/epPedRAjW8 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 24, 2021

On Friday, Jenner had announced that she is running for the governor of California by tweeting, “California is worth fighting for.” Fans of the star took to social media to show their support for the star’s decision. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star intends to cut taxes, repair the economy and fight special interests according to a statement.

Also Read| Caitlyn Jenner ANNOUNCES run for California governor; Preaches being a ‘honest leader with a clear vision’

Share your comment ×