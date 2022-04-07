Caitlyn Jenner reveals Kim Kardashian introduced her to Pete Davidson: She 'seemed so happy'

Caitlyn Jenner has given her approval to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance. After meeting the Saturday Night Live star for the first time, the former Olympian, 71, spoke on the Full Send podcast and shared her thoughts on Kardashian's new partner.

"He was over the other day," Jenner said of Davidson, 28, on the show. "I met him for the first time. I was in trouble because I called him Peter and Kimi now starts laughing, 'It's not Peter, it's Pete.' I said, 'I don't know. I'm just trying to be, you know, polite,' you know?" She further added as per PEOPLE, "He seems like a very nice guy but the best part was, Kim seemed, honestly, Kim seemed so happy and that's my number one concern, is her happiness."

However, in October 2021, Davidson and Kardashian, 41, were pictured holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, sparking speculation that they were dating. That same month, when Kardashian made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, they had an onstage kiss. Meanwhile, in a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts that aired Wednesday night, the Skims creator raved over her boo. “I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure,” she said. “I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them.

For those unversed, In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from her now-ex-husband Kanye West. North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, are the children of the previous spouse, with whom she got married in 2014. Interestingly, elsewhere in the interview, Caitlyn Jenner also revealed that she still gets along “very well” with West. “Every time we’ve been together, he’s been absolutely great, especially during the transition and this and that,” she shared, as per People.

