Caitlyn Jenner REVEALS the real reason behind her split with Kris Jenner; Find Out

Caitlyn Jenner recently opened up about her split with Kris Jenner and revealed the real reason behind their breakup. Read on to know more.

Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about the real reason behind her split from ex Kris Jenner and it has got nothing to do with their gender identity. During a recent interview, Caitlyn candidly addressed her 2015 divorce from ex-wife Kris. She recalled what led to their break up and even shared some details about the aftermath of their separation. Putting all the rumours to rest, 70-year-old reality star asserted that the reason the former couple parted ways after 22 years of marriage didn’t have to do with “Trans Issue”, Daily Mail reported.

Stating that there were a million other issues that lead to their separation, Caitlyn said that she had a great relationship and they even built an amazing family together, but the circumstances change over time. She mentioned that after a year of being married to each other, their relationship wasn’t working anymore and they mutually decided that it was time to split up. She also asserted that even though they called it quits, there was no animosity between the two.

Caitlyn’s first television appearance was in 2003 American version of I'm A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out Of Here! as Bruce Jenner, the athlete who won gold in the decathlon at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. She then appeared in the reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Later in 2015, at the age of 65, Bruce became Caitlyn. Her gender transformation was announced when she posed seductively on Vanity Fair's cover.

Caitlyn and Kris share daughters Kendall (24) and Kylie Jenner (22). According to a report by Us Weekly, Caitlyn was also a father figure to Kris’ children with former husband Robert Kardashian - Kourtney (40), Kim (39), Khloé (35) and Rob Kardashian (32). In addition to these, Caitlyn also shares sons Brandon (38) and Brody Jenner (36) with ex-wife Linda Thompson and son Burt (41) and daughter Cassandra (39) with former spouse Chrystie Jenner.

