Caitlyn Jenner reveals she is NOT dating Sophia Hutchins; says, 'It’s not what I’m looking for'

While the two have been rather close, Caitlyn maintains that Sophia and she are not a couple. Read on to know more.
2244 reads Mumbai
Caitlyn Jenner,Hollywood,Sophia HutchinsCaitlyn Jenner reveals she is NOT dating Sophia Hutchins; says, 'It’s not what I’m looking for'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about her love life more than ever before. The television personality was spotted over the weekend heading out of a restaurant with good friend, Sophia Hutchins. While the two have been rather close, Caitlyn maintains that Sophia and she are not a couple. The former athlete in a latest interview to OK! Magazine opened up about staying single and why she is not looking for a relationship right now.

Commenting on her widely speculated relationship with the 23-year-old, Caitlyn said, "I’m very fortunate to have a great friend in Sophia. We have a wonderful life and we do everything together. Everybody needs those people in their lives. She has her life and I have mine. We live here and we support each other. It’s a great friendship."

Caitlyn added that she does not see herself having a relationship. "It’s not what I’m looking for. I’ve got so many other things in my life. On a scale of one to 10, that’s a one. I’ve been married three times. I’ve been down that road. I’m 70 years old, I want to enjoy my life and I have great friends. I don’t even think about it." The duo currently live together after Sophia moved in a few years ago. Hutchins, too, echoes similar sentiments and has confirmed that they are not involved romantically.

Check out some of Sophia and Caitlyn's pictures below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A quiet evening to end an over the top fabulous Christmas!

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas!

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Great day celebrating the newest additions to my family...they’re having twins!! @caylita_ @brandonjenner

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on

Credits :OK!Getty Images

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement