Caitlyn Jenner reveals she is NOT dating Sophia Hutchins; says, 'It’s not what I’m looking for'

Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about her love life more than ever before. The television personality was spotted over the weekend heading out of a restaurant with good friend, Sophia Hutchins. While the two have been rather close, Caitlyn maintains that Sophia and she are not a couple. The former athlete in a latest interview to OK! Magazine opened up about staying single and why she is not looking for a relationship right now.

Commenting on her widely speculated relationship with the 23-year-old, Caitlyn said, "I’m very fortunate to have a great friend in Sophia. We have a wonderful life and we do everything together. Everybody needs those people in their lives. She has her life and I have mine. We live here and we support each other. It’s a great friendship."

Caitlyn added that she does not see herself having a relationship. "It’s not what I’m looking for. I’ve got so many other things in my life. On a scale of one to 10, that’s a one. I’ve been married three times. I’ve been down that road. I’m 70 years old, I want to enjoy my life and I have great friends. I don’t even think about it." The duo currently live together after Sophia moved in a few years ago. Hutchins, too, echoes similar sentiments and has confirmed that they are not involved romantically.

