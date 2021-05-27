Caitlyn Jenner REVEALS why Kendall and Kylie Jenner have not supported her run for Governor of California

Caitlyn Jenner recently revealed the reason behind none of her kids supporting her Governor of California on social media. Scroll down to see why.

Former athlete and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner recently opened up on why her kids Kendall and Kylie Jenner haven’t publicly supported her yet. If you didn’t know, Jenner, 71, announced last month that she will be running for Governor of California.

During a new interview with CBS This Morning, Jenner said: “I did speak with all my children and I said, ‘Hey, I don’t want one tweet, I don’t want you—this is my deal,’” Caitlyn said. “You told them not to be involved?” host Anthony Mason then asked. “Yes,” Caitlyn confirmed. “Not to be involved whatsoever.” “I said if anybody asks any questions in the media — because obviously, they are in the media — I just said, say ‘no comment,’ address your comment to me,” Caitlyn added.

In the past, her predecessor Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up about his thoughts on Caitlyn’s run. In a chat with Jimmy Kimmel on his show, the actor and politician said: “Anyone has a chance because I think the people are dissatisfied with what is going on here in California,” Arnold said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when asked about Caitlyn‘s chances. “And I hope as many people as possible are jumping into the race.” “The key thing about all this is — it doesn’t matter if it’s Caitlyn or if it’s anyone else — to have a clear vision of where you want to go, what are the kind of changes you want to make and why are you qualified to become governor,” he continued.

