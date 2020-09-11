Caitlyn Jenner says ‘it’s time to move on’ from KUWTK; Recommends Kris Jenner for Real Housewives series

Caitlyn Jenner recently reacted to the end of the hit reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians and said “it’s time to move on” while commending the girls. Caitlyn also said that her ex-wife Kris Jenner would be “phenomenal” in the Real Housewives series.

Former KUWTK regular Caitlyn Jenner recently spoke out about the ending of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Caitlyn, who appeared on the series over the years with her family and had her own spinoff show I Am Cait, shared her thoughts on the end of the KUWTK era. "Nobody called me, I heard it through the media," the 70-year-old explained in a new interview with Australia's The Morning Show. "Was I surprised? No, but that show...it's probably the greatest reality show in history."

Over the years, Keeping Up With the Kardashians documented many deeply personal family moments, including Caitlyn and Kris' divorce as well as Caitlyn's transition. "There are over 500 episodes of 14 years," Caitlyn continued. "These girls have done just an amazing job to keep the show going, come up with material." The Olympic athlete went on to note that the series, which premiered in 2007, was originally picked up for just six episodes at the time. "One camera, doing six shows," Caitlyn recalled. "We got about four shows in and then they ordered 12 shows and it went from there and it just seems like it never stopped."

"The girls have done and Kris has done just an amazing job with the show and keeping it going this long," Caitlyn said. "But kind of everybody is in a different place now and I think it's time to move on. What a run." "Nothing lasts forever," she noted. "And shows do come and go, this one has by far done the best, I think, of any reality show in history. So at some point it's going to come to an end...I wasn't surprised, but I just am so proud of the kids for doing such a great job over the years. I mean, they did an amazing job."

Caitlyn also commented on Kris Jenner‘s name being thrown around as a possible new addition to the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In an interview with Access, the 70-year-old star said: “Well, put it this way, Kris could handle all of those women and some others, yes,” Caitlyn said in reaction to the idea. “That’s kind of in her element. I think she would do really well. She would have a lot to say with all these girls…she would be phenomenal on that show.”

