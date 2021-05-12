Caitlyn Jenner says she didn’t vote in the 2020 presidential election: I just couldn’t get excited about it

Caitlyn Jenner told CNN's Dana Bash that she didn’t cast a vote in the 2020 presidential election which decided the 46th president of the United States. Check out the details.

Caitlyn Jenner, who is currently running for Governor of California, has been very vocal about political matters. The former reality TV star has relentlessly fought for the rights of Transgender community in the past and is a registered Republican. However, the star appeared on CNN to discuss how she doesn’t like labels. In the same interview, she also told Dana Bash that she didn’t even cast a vote in 2020 presidential election which decided the 46th president of the United States.

Caitlyn explained why she didn’t bother voting in the last election. “I didn’t even vote … Out here in California, it’s like, why vote for a Republican president? It’s just not going to work,” she said. The state of California is a liberal stronghold in presidential elections and is considered to be one of the "big three" Democratic strongholds. Caitlyn called the experience ‘overwhelming’ and explained how instead of voting, she wanted to go out and play golf. “And so, it was Election Day and I just couldn’t get excited about it. I just wanted to play golf so I said, ‘I’m not doing that.’”

Caitlyn also added that people in the Republican Party, who have previously worked for Donald Trump, jumped on board to help with her campaign. She said, “I’ve never even talked to Trump about any of this stuff. We’re in that post-Trump era.” Caitlyn also expressed how grateful she is for the people who have joined her for the campaign. “I know people in the Republican Party … honestly some of the best people in the Republican Party have jumped on board to help me with this program,” she added.

Also Read| Caitlyn Jenner responds to Joy Behar's apology for repeatedly misgendering her: I’m not about cancel culture

Share your comment ×