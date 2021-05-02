Caitlyn Jenner shares controversial statement on trans athletes in schools; Calls it a ‘question of fairness’

Caitlyn Jenner recently shared her thoughts on trans athletes in schools and her stance may cause trouble for her in her upcoming run as governor of California.

After announcing her run for governor of California, reality TV star and trans activist Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about a controversial topic. While it is known that the former KUWTK star has little support from the trans community, she seems to have lost the remaining support with her new comment. The 71-year-old former Olympic athlete recently spoke about trans athletes in schools.

In a statement to TMZ, the star was asked about her views on legislation that bans trans girls from competing in girls sports in school. She told the tabloid: “This is a question of fairness. That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls sports in school. It just isn’t fair and we have to protect girls sports in our schools,” Caitlyn said. The tabloid then asked if “someone transitions and now identifies as a girl, isn’t it de-legitimizing their identity to prevent them…” To which the governor candidate didn’t respond.

If you missed it, just last week, former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger gave his real thoughts on Caitlyn Jenner‘s run for Governor of California. “Anyone has a chance because I think the people are dissatisfied with what is going on here in California,” Arnold said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when asked about Caitlyn‘s chances. “And I hope as many people as possible are jumping into the race.” “The key thing about all this is — it doesn’t matter if it’s Caitlyn or if it’s anyone else — to have a clear vision of where you want to go, what are the kind of changes you want to make and why are you qualified to become governor,” he continued.

