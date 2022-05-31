Caitlyn Jenner is 'shocked' on not being invited to Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding; Reports

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly "shocked" that she was not invited to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding last weekend. "She is shocked," a source on Caitlyn's team said of her stepdaughter's snub.

However, Caitlyn Jenner was not invited to the Portofino celebrations last weekend, according to a source who told TMZ that there are no hard feelings on Kourtney's part and that Jenner "simply didn't make the cut." Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to Kris Jenner for 22 years, assisted in raising Kourtney and her sisters. Interestingly, it's not the first time the 72-year-old former Olympian has been ignored by his family. She was also not given a contract to appear in their newest Hulu program.

Caitlyn tweeted at the time, as per Page Six, “Of course no bad blood. I love my family and am thrilled for the show continuing. But I was shocked to learn through the press that I was explicitly excluded from the new show.” She added at the time that after 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, “It is unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue with the show. With that said, I cannot emphasize enough how happy I am for my family that it continues!”

Meanwhile, Caitlyn and others in the extended family have complained about a lack of intimacy in recent years, but Kris Jenner said in an interview this April that everything was "fine," and they were friends. “I see her when she’s at a family thing. It’s settled down a lot,” she added as per Page Six.

