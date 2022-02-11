Caitlyn Jenner spill the beans on Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson: She does seem very happy

Kim Kardashian, 41, has been dating Pete Davidson for around three months, and he recently referred to her as his "girlfriend" in an interview. While the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comic has met her mother, Kris Jenner, and several of her siblings, he has yet to meet another close relative of Kim's: Kris' ex, Caitlyn Jenner.

The Olympian discussed Kim and Pete's blossoming romance in a February 9 remote interview on the U.K. radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. "She does seem very happy," Caitlyn said as per US Weekly. "I've talked a little bit about it with my family. I have to be very quiet." The 73-year-old star added, "But I was talking to her the other day and I said, 'You know, I haven't even met him yet. He hasn't been at any function that I've been at.' And she goes, 'Oh my god, you'll love him. We have to go to dinner.' So anyway, that's going to happen here pretty soon."

According to US Weekly, the Olympian, who previously married Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015, revealed that the Skims creator, 41, promised her that she would "love" Davidson, 28. After working together on Kardashian's Saturday Night Live hosting role in October 2021, the reality star fueled relationship speculations with the New York native.

The beauty entrepreneur and the comedian were then seen on many outings before being captured holding hands in Palm Springs, California, confirming their relationship. Following the release of the PDA photos, a source exclusively informed Us Weekly that the couple's relationship was "becoming serious." Kardashian previously married Kanye West for six years before divorcing him in February 2021.

