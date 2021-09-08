Caitlyn Jenner SUPPORTS Texas’ new abortion law: 'I am for a state having the ability to make their own laws'

Caityln Jenner, who is running for governor of California, hedged her bets on the abortion issue by stating she is "for women's right to choose" but also "supports" Texas' new extreme abortion law. Jenner, who is running for governor of California in a recall election said she does not expect a change in the legislation in her home state.

According to The Hill, during a CNN interview on Tuesday, Jenner, who has been polling for the past two months and is close or at the bottom of the gubernatorial race, was questioned about her position on Texas' abortion law. "I am for a woman's right to choose. I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws." She further said, "So I support Texas in that decision, that's their decision," Jenner said. "But as far as being a woman's right to choose, I don't see any changes in our laws in California in the future."

However, when CNN 'New Day' anchor Brianna Keiler asked a follow up question, 'But you're fine with the Texas law even though you say you support abortion rights?' Jenner replied, "I think they have a right in their state to do what they want to do. 'Now do I agree the decision or not? No, to be honest I actually probably do not agree with the decision, but I agree that they have the right to make their own decision."

Meanwhile, the interview was posted on social media following the conflicting comments, and Jenner became a hot topic Tuesday afternoon. The majority of the tweets were curious comments on why CNN is interviewing a candidate who has never polled higher than 6%, which was in early June. Other comments accused Jenner of straddling both sides of the issue as she runs as a Republican to replace incumbent Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the state's impending recall election on September 14.

ALSO READ:Caitlyn Jenner HINTS at 19th grandchild amid Kourtney Kardashian & Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy rumours