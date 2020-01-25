Caitlyn Jenner wants daughter Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles to re unite

Reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner wants her daughter Kendall and One Direction band star Harry Styles to be back together.
Kendall and Harry dated in 2013 and rekindled their relationship in 2016. Now, Kendall's mother Caityln would be happy if the two dated again, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

On Capital Breakfast show, Caitlyn said: "I only met him one time at an event with Kendall and he seemed like a gentleman. I hear he plays golf, that's good."

She added: "She (Kendall) always speaks very highly of him, and, yeah, I think they did (have a good connection). I don't know whatever happened, but yeah," Caitlyn added.

Credits :IANS

