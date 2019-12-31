Caitlyn Jenner was 'disappointed' when her family faced criticism for being absent after reality show exit

In a latest interview, Caitlyn Jenner is addressing the criticism her children faced for not showing up when she got eliminated from 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here'.

Caitlyn Jenner is making sure there is no feud with the Kardashians before she enters 2020. The reality star had recently appeared on UK's reality show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here. However, upon her elimination, Caitlyn claimed that none of the Kardashians nor her son Brandon Jenner welcomed her back as she returned home after spending quite a few weeks in the wild. Now, in an interview with the Daily Mail, Caitlyn is addressing the criticism her children faced for not showing up.

Caitlyn revealed that it was her decision to not have her kids and the Kardashians turn up on the show's set. She explained, "My family are very well-known. I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to — they all have businesses and families." She also added that she was “disappointed” that her family was criticized for being absent upon her elimination.

The reality star clarified saying, “After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologize." Kim Kardashian had also taken to Twitter to clear her stand and had tweeted, "NO ONE from I'm A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners." Although no one was present to welcome Caitlyn immediately, her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner welcomed her warmly with huge silver balloons that spelled out the phrase "welcome home." “Thank you my baby’s @kendalljenner @kyliejenner,” Caitlyn Jenner had written on Instagram.

Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners. https://t.co/dlzoodwDiz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2019

