‘Call Her Daddy’ host Alex Cooper gets engaged to Matt Kaplan ; Former reveals the dreamy proposal

Reportedly, “Call Her Daddy” host Alexandra Cooper is engaged to Hollywood producer Matt Kaplan who is the producer of films including, “Before I Fall” and “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.” He is the CEO of production company Ace Entertainment. However, the couple kept their relationship away from the limelight but now multiple sources have confirmed that they are going to tie the knot very soon. Recently in an interview with W Magazine, Alex opened up about the dreamy proposal that Matt gave her.

Alex Cooper got a dreamy proposal from Matt Kaplan

Talking about the romantic proposal, Alex said, “When I came home that night, my entire house was covered in candles, lit all over, music playing, and a scavenger hunt leading to Matt proposing.” The 28-year-old added that his ‘Mr. Sexy Zoom Man’ placed “photos or mementos” that they’ve collected throughout their three-year-relationship in every room of their shared Studio City, California, mansion. Alex then said that, “The last clue was a glass of champagne and a card that said, ‘Meet me down by the Buddha.”

When she reached downstairs, she was greeted by their “two dogs in little bow ties.” Then Kaplan “got down on one knee and said, ‘You’re my soulmate, the love of my life. You make me a better man. Please do me the honor of marrying me,'” and gave her a massive, vintage 1920s oval-cut diamond ring. However, she remembers saying “yes,” Alex said she “blacked out” during the “very surreal” moment that took place on March 3.

Alex Cooper talks about marrying Matt Kaplan

When asked about her marriage plans with Matt, Alex was quoted saying, “So many marriages in my life are so unhealthy and unstable. A lot of people settle, and I refuse to do that. But with Matt, it immediately was obvious to me, once our relationship progressed to the point that it was time, that yes, I would love to marry him.”

