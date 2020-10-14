Call Me by Your Name fans go wild as Armie Hammer leaves a THIRSTY comment on Timothee Chalamet‘s new selfie

Armie Hammer recently left an explosive comment under his Call Me by Your Name co-star Timothee Chalamet‘s new selfie, scroll down to see what he said.

Armie Hammer recently had the best reaction to Timothee Chalamet‘s new selfie! On Tuesday (October 13), Timothee--the 24-year-old Little Women actor took to Instagram to share a new selfie. The 34-year-old The Social Network actor--Armie then took to the comments to thirst over Timothee‘s new pic. “OoOOOoOoooo KING SHIT!!!” Armie wrote in the comments, alongside a plethora of eggplant, flame, water droplet, and heart emojis, signaling to everyone how much he appreciates his Call Me By Your Name co-star.

And of course, the rest of the internet took immediate notice. "Come get your man," one commenter wrote under Armie's thirst. "GET A ROOM," said another. While it's still unclear when and if fans will be blessed with a Call Me by Your Name sequel but, seeing Armie show love to Timothée IRL like their characters did was enough for now.

For the unversed, Timothee and Armie have become close friends over the past few years after starring as lovers in the 2017 movie Call Me By Your Name. The movie was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars that year, and earned Timothee his first Best Actor nomination. It was recently announced that the release date for Timothee‘s new movie Dune had been postponed.

