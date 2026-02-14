Callum Turner Reacts to James Bond Casting Rumors at Berlin International Film Festival: ‘I’m Not Going…’

Denis Villeneuve’s version of James Bond has the entire internet extremely curious. From the first announcement, it has become the attention grabber, and any whiff of an update gets the maximum interest from the world. One of the frontrunners for the titular role has been British actor Callum Turner, who many have voiced to be a fitting choice, and during his appearance at the latest Berlinale, the star remained tight-lipped about the possible casting, sharing that it was still too early for those questions.

Callum Turner makes a firm remark to James Bond casting questions in Berlin

Right off the bat on the first day of press for his film Rosebush Pruning at the 2026 Berlin Film Festival, Callum Turner was questioned about his possible appearance as the famed spy. As reported by Variety, the journalist noted that the query may be one that could be gotten out of the way owing to his attendance at the press conference, the actor shared, “You’re right, it’s very early for that question.” He is said to have added with a ‘slight smirk,’ “I’m not going to comment on it.”

To add to the fun of it, co-star Tracy Letts decided to get some giggles and said, “I’m sorry, I’m the next James Bond!” While everyone, including Turner, managed to push out a smile and keep it light, replying, “Tracy, I thought you weren’t going to say anything.” It is no question that the 60-year-old is not the next James Bond, but during the Berlin Film Festival running from Thursday, February 12, 2026, to Sunday, February 22, 2026, many would be content considering him so.

So far, apart from the 35-year-old fiancé of Dua Lipa, Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Anthony Boyle, Leo Suter, Harris Dickinson, Regé-Jean Page, and Idris Elba, are among the many names being discussed for the role, with the first one on the list reportedly already having met with the star director. The toss remains in the air with more speculations for the next 007 role coming up every day.

