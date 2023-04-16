Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope to tie the knot this year in an intimate ceremony? Source reveals

Lovebirds Calvin Harris and Vick Hope have always tried to keep their relationship out of the limelight. Now, the couple is making headlines as there are reports that they are all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony. Lately, the couple has been taking big steps in their relationship as they moved in together last month. For the unversed, Calvin proposed to Vick with a huge diamond ring underneath a tree at his 138-acre Ibiza farm, Terra Masia. Talking about keeping the relationship private, Vick said that, “We don't really put anything on social media because the time we have together is 'real life' and it's our own. For the first time in a long time, I'm finishing work and going home to a life that is just mine. I'm learning to find balance and peace.”

Source reveals about Calvin Harris and Vick Hope’s intimate wedding

The Scottish DJ, Calvin proposed to his BBC Radio 1 presenter, Vicky in last May just after a five-month romance. Reportedly, the couple is now ready to take their relationship ahead and after months of preparation, they are all set to take the vows of love. Talking about the low-key wedding, a source told The Sun that, “Calvin and Vick have kept their relationship out of the public eye for the most part, so aren’t having a massive wedding to parade their love in front of the world. Instead, they want it to be a much more intimate and simple day.” The source further added that the couple is hoping to make the wedding day more special by inviting their near and dear ones only.

Vicky was 19 when the love story started

Recently, Vicky revealed that their love story actually started when she was 19 and she rejected Calvin’s advances when he was an upcoming DJ. She said that Calvin made his first move on her when he was enjoying the success his hit Acceptable in the 80s back in 2007 but she rejected him at that time. She told You Magazine that, “It's something that we laughed about on our first proper date. We still laugh about it now.”

