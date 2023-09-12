Calvin Harris ties the knot with radio host Vick Hope in a scenic outdoor wedding with star-studded guest list

In a weekend to remember, DJ/producer Calvin Harris, 39, and radio host Vick Hope, 33, celebrated their union in a magnificent outdoor ceremony, according to mirror.co.uk. The couple exchanged vows surrounded by their closest friends and family at Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland. Their wedding reception featured a special performance by Nile Rodgers and Chic, who kicked off the festivities with Luther Vandross' classic hit, "Never Too Much."

The lavish celebration was attended by a star-studded guest list, including notable figures like AJ Odudu, BBC Radio's Vernon Kay, Scott Mills, and Vick's co-presenter Jordan North. The couple went all out with a Glastonbury-themed after-party, complete with food stands and spacious tents for guests to spend the night.

As reported by The Sun, the wedding ceremony was marked by 'really emotional' vows, adding a heartfelt touch to the joyous occasion.

Calvin and Vick's engagement surprised fans when Vick was spotted with an impressive engagement ring last May. The couple's whirlwind romance led to a desire for a memorable wedding, which they initially planned to hold in Ibiza, a place significant to their relationship. After revealing their relationship at the Chelsea Flower Show, they shared their happiness with the world. Vick's Instagram Stories gave a glimpse into her lively and unforgettable bachelorette, filled with fun, laughter, and celebrations with friends.

