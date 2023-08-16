Calvin Klein's New Campaign: Kendall Jenner, BTS' Jungkook, and Hollywood's Hottest Stars Take the Spotlight

The upcoming fall season's Calvin Klein campaign is set to shine with star power, featuring a lineup of renowned personalities like Kendall Jenner, BTS' Jungkook , Blackpink's Jennie Kim , along with Kid Cudi and Alexa Demie from Euphoria. The campaign captures the essence of pleasure and playfulness, highlighting the brand's latest collection in a series of captivating images shot by the talented photographers Inez & Vinoodh.

Embracing the theme, the stars effortlessly flaunt minimalistic yet stylish looks from the collection. Kendall Jenner , 27, exudes confidence in an oversized blazer and wide-leg pants ensemble, playfully revealing her midriff. The campaign also showcases her in a black pantsuit paired with a lace bra and a chic white trench coat.

K-pop sensation Jungkook brings his edgy charm to the campaign, donning a double denim outfit with a slightly unbuttoned jacket and a slim black tie. His signature Calvin Klein boxers peek out from the waistband of his jeans, adding a touch of Calvin Klein flair.

Blackpink's Jennie, 27, stuns in an oversized black blazer coupled with a white Calvin Klein crop top, black boxers, and effortlessly cool baggy dark blue jeans.

Making her Calvin Klein debut, Alexa Demie, 32, graces the campaign in a sleek black dress that perfectly contours her figure. Her distinctive high bun and trademark cat-eye makeup accentuate her chic look, enhanced by hoop earrings.

Back in July, the Kardashian star , Jenner, displayed her fit physique in a set of alluring poses, dressed in a timeless denim ensemble from Calvin Klein's ad campaign. Jenner gave a sneak peek of the new campaign on Instagram, tagging Calvin Klein and using the hashtag "mycalvins."

The snapshots revealed her wearing Calvin Klein's comfortable stretch jeans in a blue hue, paired with a classic trucker jeans jacket that not only showcased her well-toned abs but also offered a glimpse of sideboob. She also posed in Calvin Klein's iconic underwear set, featuring a modern cotton unlined triangle bralette and modern cotton thong, all while lying on a bed.

Jenner's connection with Calvin Klein goes way back, as she initially collaborated with the brand in 2015 for a Calvin Klein Jeans campaign. Over time, she has been part of several ad campaigns for the fashion brand.

For those interested, the Fall 2023 campaign and collection can be explored on calvinklein official website.