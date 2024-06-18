‘Came As A Shock’: Trina McGee’s Adult Children Learned About Her Pregnancy Through Social Media

The news of Trina McGee's pregnancy at the age of 54 didn't just take the world by surprise. The star recently announced that she's expecting her fourth baby, her first with husband Marcello Thedford, which was a shock to her. But her three kids, Ramia, 31, Langston, 29, and Ezra, 25, whom she shares with her first husband, actor Courtland Davis, were also taken aback by the news, especially since they learned about it through social media.

McGee mentioned that she posted the news on Facebook, thinking it wasn't a big deal and planning to call her kids later "since they are grown and have their own lives." She typically speaks to them once a week on Sundays, but now they are communicating much more frequently. Two of her children found out through the media, and one of them was upset about it. She explained that it was just a matter of a couple of hours of a slip.

Trina McGee said everyone in the family is happy with the announcement

Trina McGee said that despite the unexpected news, everyone in the family was happy and everything seemed to be fine. "We're all good now. And actually, it jolted us all into really talking and being together," she added. On June 3, the actress announced her pregnancy news and termed it a miracle. She proudly added that her holistic approach to life, along with a good diet and lifestyle, had allowed her to naturally conceive even after her fifties.

"Sorry, guys, but you just need certain things for your body to feel nourished. And if you're in a place or an environment that is not providing that, and you want to conceive, then you need to get out of it. The stress is really important. You have to stay away from stress," the actress added.

Trina McGee credited her husband for being extremely supportive

Trina McGee credited her husband, Marcello Thedford for his unconditional love and support with the announcement and thanked him for being the good one. "My husband, he reacted so lovingly. He's just been so great. He took me out to see deer yesterday and play in a yard, to just keep me peaceful," she recalls.

"We've put a lot of work into our marriage, so I've got a good one," she added. The duo has been married for 16 years and McGee has been enjoying a relaxing time in Belize during her pregnancy. She is currently 12 weeks along in her pregnancy and the couple is planning for the baby's arrival in full fledge.