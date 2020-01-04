Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome their first child; Actress announces its a baby girl

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden recently welcomed a baby girl and shared her name in an Instagram post. Read on to know more.

Kick-starting their new decade on the highest note possible, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden recently welcomed a baby girl into the world. The star couple announced the birth of their daughter, Raddix Madden, on Instagram, “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. The couple shared in the post, "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” the statement from the couple read.

In addition to the announcement, the new parents also vowed to protect their daughter's privacy and stated that they won’t be sharing any picture of their baby girl. “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD,” the statement read. The couple concluded the note by wishing their fans a Happy New Year, “From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

Both Cameron (47) and Benji (40) are very secretive about their relationship and have kept their private life under tight wraps ever since they started dating in 2014. After dating for almost a year, the two got married in 2015. The couple exchanged their wows at their home in Beverly Hills, California, and the wedding was attended by their family and close friends, including Drew Barrymore, Madden’s brother and Good Charlotte bandmate Joel Madden and the latter’s wife Nicole Richie.

While they like keeping their relationship away from the spotlight, the two spoken out about each other on a few occasions. In August, the Charlie's Angels actress told InStyle magazine that getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to her. Later the same month, the ace guitarist shared a tribute to his wife on Instagram for her birthday. “Happy Birthday to My Beautiful Wife,” he began in the caption. “You deserve Everything Good that the Universe has to Give I’m Yours Always Forever Many More Baby.”

Credits :InstagramYouTube

Read More