Cameron Diaz feels daughter Raddix is a 'miracle' after welcoming first child via surrogacy

First-time mum Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden kick-started their new year on a spectacular note as they welcomed their first child. The actress and her husband Benji became parents to a daughter on 30 December and named her Raddix. The couple are currently experiencing first-hand their role as parents. Diaz and Madden had tied the knot in 2015 but struggled to have a child until last year. They welcomed Raddix via surrogacy last month. A source has now revealed to Us Weekly that the actress thinks that this baby is a 'miracle'.

The source said, "They went through so much to get to this point. Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle." Another insider had added, "It’s been like a magical whirlwind. Madden has been waiting on Cam hand and foot, which is really sweet to see." The star couple had announced the birth of their daughter, Raddix Madden, on Instagram. The couple wrote, "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” the statement from the couple read.

A source had earlier told Us Weekly that the couple had resorted to many methods over the course of time. From IVF to various supplements, Cameron and Madden tried their best. "It just hasn’t worked out yet. … They don’t know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren’t giving up. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe there will be a happy ending," a source had told the publication last time.

