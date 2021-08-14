Cameron Diaz gets candid about her EXIT from Hollywood; Reflects on feeling ‘whole’ after quitting acting

Actress Cameron Diaz recently got candid about exiting Hollywood. The 48-year-old retired actress chatted with Kevin Hart on Hart to Heart and during the chat, Cameron detailed her decision to step away from the acting world. “Why did Cameron Diaz step away from the world of acting?” Kevin asked. “When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time,” other parts of you have “to sort of be handed off to other people,” she said.

She said that after turning 40, she realized there were “so many parts of my life…that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing.” “It’s fun to do, I love it. I love acting,” she continued. “For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me. My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself…I feel whole,” adding that she had time for “all those things I didn’t have time for before.”

If you missed it, back in 2020, in an interview on SiriusXM, Cameron detailed why she would never return to acting. “I’m never going to say never about anything in life. I’m just not that person, So will I ever make a movie again? I’m not looking to, but will I? I don’t know. I have no idea. Maybe, never say never,” Cameron said. She continued, “But I couldn’t imagine like being a mom now where I’m at as a mother with my child at her first year to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child. I just couldn’t. I personally feel like that wasn’t the mom that, I wouldn’t have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life.”

