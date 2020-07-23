  1. Home
Cameron Diaz GUSHES over being a new mom: It’s gratifying to see her growth and be a part of it

In a recent chat with Jimmy Fallon on his talk show, Charlie’s Angels actress Cameron Diaz got candid about parenting in quarantine and expressed her joy over being a new mom. Scroll down to watch her full chat.
Cameron Diaz GUSHES over being a new mom: It's gratifying to see her growth and be a part of it
Cameron Diaz is opening up about motherhood and parenting in a recent chat with Jimmy Fallon. In her recent virtual interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, aired just a few hours ago, the 47-year-old actress dished on being a mom to six-month-old daughter Raddix. When asked about how her quarantine is going with the baby, Cameron said: “It’s been heaven, Jimmy,” Cameron gushed, before explaining that her daughter is growing “so fast” that she now understands why friends that have kids told her to enjoy every minute.

 

“Literally every single day, there’s just leaps and bounds … and she’s not the same baby that she was yesterday,” Cameron continued. “Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she’s a completely different baby.”

 

“But it’s so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it,” Cameron added. “It’s just amazing. It’s the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I. We’re just so happy,” Diaz added.

 

Watch the full clip below:

 

 

Cameron and husband Benji Madden welcomed their daughter in January this year. “You can tell they are just the happiest,” a source told People magazine at the time. “It’s very emotional for them,” he added. The couple announced the news of their daughter’s birth on New Year's eve, writing, “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.”

Credits :The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Getty Images

