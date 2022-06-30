Cameron Diaz to make her comeback with Jamie Foxx in upcoming Netflix film

The angel's coming back! On Wednesday, Netflix gave fans the happy news that Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are reuniting for a new film Back in Action after nearly eight years the duo co-starred in Annie which was Diaz's last movie before she left the industry and retired from acting. The actress is best known for her role as Natalie Cook in the blockbuster franchise Charlie's Angels.

Early, the OTT giant announced on Twitter, "Cameron Diaz is officially un-retiring!!" The post continued, "She will star with Jamie Foxx in a new Netflix movie — and we have an unexpected person to thank for getting her back in action…" Turns out, the unexpected person in question is Tom Brady, the American football quarterback. Brady too announced his retirement earlier this year but he retraced his steps back and confirmed his return for one more NFL season.

Foxx involved Brady in the mix as he called up Diaz after she agreed to her coming back to the scene. Diaz told Jamie on the call, "I'm so anxious right now," she added, "I'm, like, pacing the room. I feel excited, but I don't know how to do this, ya know?" To settle her nerves, Foxx brought in Brady to give her some advice about un-retiring. On hearing Brady's voice, Diaz asked, "What?! Tom? Oh my god, is this Tom Brady?" He replied coyly, "I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire. I'm relatively successful at un-retiring."

Later, Foxx posted a snippet of their conversation on Twitter and added, "Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT." He also confirmed their return together and remarked that the shooting will start later this year.

ALSO READ Cameron Diaz explains her Hollwyood exit; Says ‘I’m not looking to make a movie’ ever again