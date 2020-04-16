Cameron Diaz opens up on being a new mom; I love being a mother, It's the best thing ever

Cameron Diaz talks about embracing motherhood and gushes over husband Benji Madden taking care of their little daughter Radix.

Cameron Diaz embraced motherhood on the arrival of her daughter Radix. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed their baby girl in January and became parents for the first time. Its been 3 months since Raddix was born and recently in an Instagram live chat with Katherine Power, founder of the fashion website Who What Wear, the actress opened up on how she feels being a new mom and called it the best thing ever to have happened to her.

Talking about parenting during the quarantine, Cameron said that she's anyway been under quarantine as she has a 3 months old baby. "My life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months. But I was able to have all my friends over all the time, and now I don’t see anybody. We just don’t see each other. It’s so crazy," she said. Cameron also expressed her joy on being a new mother and called it the best thing ever. "I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life. I'm so, so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to get to do it with Benj," she exclaimed.

The Charlie's Angels actress gushed about how Benji is an incredible father to their child and revealed, "After we’ve done bath time with our baby and we put her down to sleep, Benj puts her to bed, he's so good. He's such an amazing father. I'm so lucky he's my baby's daddy." She went on to add, "He's so incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I start dinner and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine, and I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is." Husband goals, isn't it?

