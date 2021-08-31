Cameron Diaz receives a love filled birthday wish from husband Benji Madden: You are beautiful in all ways

Cameron Diaz turned 49 on August 30 and while fans sent their warm wishes for the actress, one of the sweetest birthday tributes that she received was from her husband Benji Madden. Diaz's husband took to Instagram to wish his lady love with an adorable message where he confessed his love for her in a heartfelt message. The Good Charlotte musician shared a beautiful painting along with his note.

Benji in his heartfelt birthday tribute for Diaz wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Wife. You are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you what you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue — hard to put it all in an IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you @camerondiaz."

Madden's post also received lovely comments from Benji's brothers Josh and Joel Madden who referred to Diaz as "the best" and the "brightest and loveliest." Cameron and Benji tied the knot in 2015 and also share daughter Raddix Madden, whom they welcomed in December 2019.

Check out Benji Madden's post for Cameron Diaz here:

Diaz and Madden share a great relationship and in a previous interview where she gushed about her relationship and said, "I love being married. The best thing that ever happened to me is finding my husband and our partnership and his friendship and all that."

Recently, Diaz also referred to her parenting style with her husband while raising their daughter as the duo being a "total tag-team."

