Cameron Diaz reflects on life with baby Raddix; Reveals she and husband Benji Madden work in shifts

Cameron Diaz opened up about life with baby Raddix and also shared some parenting tips. Check it out.

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden embraced parenthood earlier this year. The two welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, in January, and they named her Raddix. Even though it has been just three months, the two have already figured out a parenting schedule that is working wonders for them. Diaz recently reflected on her life with baby Raddix and revealed that she and her husband are on opposite sleep schedules and they take care of the baby in shifts. When one sleeps, the other one takes care of their daughter.

Diaz recently joined artist Gucci Westman for an Instagram Live session where shared some parenting tips. “Benji wants to go to bed late, and I like to go to bed early… that works so well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours early and he does those later feeds with her. I can wake up early and be with her in the morning and [Benji] can sleep,” she mentioned while pointing out that the two are “polar opposites.”

Just like people across the world, the Charlie's Angels star is currently practicing social distancing with her husband and daughter. Speaking about her Quarantine experience, the actress said she is spending time cooking. She said it is her “favorite thing in the world to do.” She said she is eating a lot of pasta amid the Coronavirus lockdown. “That’s my happy place. Cooking is everything… I’m eating way too much pasta. I’m eating it every night. It’s just comforting and it’s easy and you can use so many things,” she said.

