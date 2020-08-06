Cameron Diaz REVEALS that Gwyneth Paltrow encouraged her to become a mother: I credit you so much

In a recent chat with Goop, Cameron Diaz spoke to Gwyneth Paltrow and thanked her for believing in her as a mother even when Cameron herself didn't think she was cut out to be one.

In a recent interview, Cameron Diaz revealed how her longtime friend and fellow actress Gwyneth Paltrow helped her with motherhood. After welcoming her first child Raddix with husband Benji Madden, Diaz spoke to Gwyneth Paltrow and revealed that she was a driving force in helping her become a mom. During her appearance with Gwyneth on In Goop Health: The Sessions, the two chatted about her new life as a mother, her new wine brand and life in quarantine.

“I don’t think I would have been this parent at 25,” Cameron shared, before telling Gwyneth that she “would not have become a mother if it wasn’t for you. I used to tell you, ‘I’m not having kids.’ And you would say, ‘No, you are having kids…you’re getting married!’” She continued, “You always said, ‘You have too. You don’t understand, if you don’t do this you will be so sad you didn’t do it.’ And so I credit you so much. You never let up on me.” Gwyneth added, “I could see what a natural mother you are – some women aren’t – but you were born to do it.”

Watch their whole conversation below:

Just recently, Gwyneth opened up about her marriage with Coldplay singer Chris Martin. In an essay for British Vogue, the actress confessed the couple did not "quite fit together" but they loved their children. "We were close, though we never had fully settled into being a couple. We just didn't quite fit together. There was always a bit of unease and unrest," she wrote. However, she added, "But man, did we love our children." Although the marriage ended and the two moved on with new partners, the Iron Man star said the two shared several common interests even now.

