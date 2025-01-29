Cameron Diaz Says Her Return to Acting May Not Be Permanent Amid Hollywood Comeback: READ

Cameron Diaz has a couple of Hollywood projects in the works, but it's too early to tell whether her recent foray back into showbiz is permanent.

The actress, who stepped away from the spotlight in 2014 to focus on her kids, has returned in the new Netflix film Back in Action.

In a new interview with Vogue Mexico, Diaz expressed skepticism over her acting career while explaining she accepted her upcoming role in the film Outcome because it wasn’t a huge time commitment. The film, for the record, stars Keanu Reeves, Matt Bomer, and Jonah Hill, who wrote and directed the film.

“It was an invitation to work with someone I admire,” Diaz explained. “Only a couple of weeks in the city, and I was able to spend every night with my family.”

The movie is set for a Spring 2025 release, and the actress will also return as Princess Fiona in another Shrek film, which will come out next year.

In 2018, Diaz shared in an interview that she was “semi-retired,” before clarifying and calling herself “actually retired.”

In a behind-the-scenes interview for Back in Action, Diaz explained that she said no to every opportunity to focus on her family and wine business. She shares two children, daughter Raddix and son Cardinal, with husband Benji Madden.

Advertisement

“That was what I was putting most of my focus on,” she shared. “If I was doing anything other than just sort of living my day-to-day life.”

In a 2021 interview, the There’s Something About Mary star shared the challenges motherhood brings with it. “I’m just trying to stay alive, just like every other mother. I’m just trying to keep it going.”

The actress, however, also called motherhood the most fulfilling job she’s ever done. “It’s just completely the best thing,” she gushed.

ALSO READ: Jude Law Breaks Hearts As He Reveals 'That Cottage' From His 2006 Christmas Film The Holiday Doesn't Exist: 'I Just Burst the Bubble, Sorry'