Cameron Diaz Says MeToo Movement ‘Changed Everything’; Recalls Her Inappropriate On-Set Encounters

Cameron Diaz made her acting comeback with Netflix’s recent movie Back in Action after a decade. During her recent appearance on the SkipIntro podcast, the actress opened up about her comeback, revealing one significant aspect that changed since she last worked.

“The industry is so different. I definitely have to say that MeToo changed everything,” she said. Diaz admitted that the vibe on set has drastically changed for the good. There’s no longer that one guy who terrifies people whenever he approaches.

The Mask actress revealed that she dealt with layers of “inappropriateness” on movie sets in the past but she had to put up with it. The actress was reportedly approached by human resources to discuss appropriate filming before filming Back in Action.

She was also provided an anonymous hotline to report any issue that the cast and crew might face on the set. Diaz recalled feeling amazed by the measures taken for safety, especially for women in the industry. The Holiday actress admitted that she never felt safer on a film set.

Diaz made her acting debut with the 1994 film The Mask opposite Jim Carrey and quickly shot to fame in films like There’s Something About Mary, My Best Friend’s Wedding, and the Charlie’s Angels reboot, among others.

Her latest Netflix movie follows two former CIA spies, Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx), who are pulled back into their past lives after their identities are exposed. Last month, the actress appeared on The Graham Norton Show and shared that her co-star Foxx played a huge role in her signing up for the film.

“I am back, all thanks to Jamie,” she said at the time. Diaz stepped away from acting to concentrate on her family life. But when the script of Back in Action was offered, which featured Foxx opposite her, she felt it was “time” to come back.

Back in Action is currently streaming on Netflix.