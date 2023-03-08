Cameron Diaz talks about BFF Drew Barrymore’s struggle with alcohol, says she had ‘absolute faith’ in latter

Cameron Diaz has spoken about how difficult it was to watch her close friend Drew Barrymore struggle with alcoholism.

After her divorce from Will Kopelman in 2016, Barrymore sought comfort and escape in alcohol. She opened up about the same in a recent interview in the Los Angeles Times, that came out this Sunday.

Apart from her, Diaz too talked with the publication, where she shared her feelings about watching Drew go through this difficult time.

Cameron Diaz says she had faith in Drew Barrymore

Speaking of Drew Barrymore, Diaz told the publication that she knew that if they all stuck with Barrymore and gave her their support, she would work through her issues and find her way. Diaz said that she had ‘absolute faith’ in her friend.

Continuing further, Cameron added that people have no idea how hard it was for Drew as a child, and now that she is on the other end of the spectrum, she has come out with the ability to save herself.

Drew Barrymore says that her therapist stopped working with her

During the conversation, Drew revealed that the situation was so bad, that her therapist and renowned psychoanalyst Barry Michels stopped working with her despite their professional relationship of over a decade. She said that she hoped to earn his respect back someday.

Drew revealed that the turning point came when she was offered her own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show in 2019. She recalled thinking that she would not be able to handle a show and an opportunity like this unless she was in a clear place.

Drew shared that two years after her therapist quit, she reached out to him and he agreed to work with her again. She shared that she felt capable of changing and growing and that she wanted to root for herself as she did for everyone else.

